Two Myanmar crewmen missing after boat sinks in stormy weather

LUMUT, May 5 ― Two Myanmar crewmen have been reported missing after their boat capsized in stormy weather while sailing near Pantai Remis here, a little after midnight yesterday.

Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain Shahrizan Raman said he received the information regarding the incident at 12.35am before launching the search and rescue operation and deploying Perkasa 1223 and KM Nyalau boats to the scene.

“The boat was one of the four class B fishermen boats which were reported to been have caught in the storm yesterday.

“However, all crew from the other boats were safe and only two crewmen from the capsized boat were reported missing,” he said when contacted here today.

Efforts to find the missing crew were ongoing, he added. ― Bernama