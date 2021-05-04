Report: List of schools allegedly conducting period spot checks now with education minister

Mohd Radzi had asked the public to furnish him with more information to substantiate the claim that some schools allegedly require female students to undergo physical examinations to prove that they are menstruating, and not as an excuse to skip fasting and prayers. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A news portal has given Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and his deputies a list of 15 schools that allegedly carry out period spot checks.

Malaysiakini said today that it had received reports from students of at least 15 schools where this policy is practised.

“In response to Radzi’s call for names, this portal last Friday furnished the minister with the list of schools.

“A copy was also sent to his deputies, Muslimin Yahaya and Dr Mah Hang Soon, as well as the ministry’s secretary-general and Corporate Communications Department.

“The list was sent along with other details, such as the dates of alleged offences (most of which dated from 2011 to 2018) and the wardens or teachers who were named by the students. The names of the alleged victims were not submitted,” said the news portal in its report today.

Malaysiakini added that it had submitted the list to assist investigations, stressing that the naming of the schools is not proof of guilt.

It said it had contacted the schools for their side of the story but had received no response in return.

“Of the 15 schools submitted to the ministry, six are from Selangor, three from Johor, two from Terengganu, two from Kuala Lumpur and one each from Kedah and Pahang,” said the report.

During a press conference on April 26, Mohd Radzi had asked the public to furnish him with more information to substantiate the claim that some schools allegedly require female students to undergo physical examinations to prove that they are menstruating, and not as an excuse to skip fasting and prayers.

Mohd Radzi said the Ministry of Education (MOE) was investigating if such incidents were taking place at boarding schools under the ministry yet had uncovered nothing so far.

He stressed that the MOE would take action if provided with credible evidence.

“But for that (period spot check) issue, we have been digging until now. We are checking one by one. We asked all divisions and the answer was no (such practice existed),” he said.

“If it does happen, tell me which school, so action can be taken,” he said during the press conference.

Malaysiakini previously reported that several students from unnamed schools had alleged that the practice of period spot checks goes as far back as 20 years.

The report caused an uproar online with multiple politicians from both sides of the divide calling for an investigation and an end to the practice.