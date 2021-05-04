Pejuang wing lodges police report over Home Minister Hamzah’s alleged meddling in police force (VIDEO)

Pejuanita chief Datin Paduka Che Asmah Ibrahim shows the police report outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Datin Paduka Che Asmah Ibrahim

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s women’s wing Pejuanita lodged a police report today over alleged interference of Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in police affairs.

Pejuanita chief Datin Paduka Che Asmah Ibrahim said she fears for the safety of women and children over the matter if there is such abuse of power in the police force.

“In the interest of all Malaysians and women in particular, I make this report to request that the contents of the above statement be fully investigated and appropriate action taken to safeguard the safety of Malaysians and women and children in particular.

“I believe the investigation is likely to point clearly to abuse of power and political interference in the administration under the control of the Inspector-General of Police,” she said in a statement

The still unregistered party lodged the report at the Dang Wangi police station yesterday.

Asmah said the public is also concerned with the statement made by former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on April 30 accusing Hamzah of meddling on the appointment of top cops in the country.

“I am concerned that there are elements of abuse of power, corruption and interference of political influence for the personal interests of certain individuals. in the PN-BN Government today.

“Therefore, I request that the police be able to carry out the investigation task fairly and with trust,” she said.

On April 30, Hamzah admitted to discussing transfer policies concerning the police force, adding that he had done nothing wrong in doing so.

He said it was his voice in the viral clip discussing the appointment of police personnel to the force, which has been making its rounds on social media for several days.

Hamid had yesterday claimed that Hamzah is trying to configure the Special Branch Department for the latter’s own political interest.