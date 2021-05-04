Know your 13th Inspector-General of Police: Acryl Sani

Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was officially appointed as Inspector-General of Police yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 ― Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani will be 60-years-old this year, as he takes on the responsibility as the country’s top cop after he was officially appointed as Inspector-General of Police yesterday.

A graduate in Masters of Science (Management) Degree from Universiti Utara Malaysia, Acryl Sani is a household name, who first started his service in the police force on February 2, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Throughout his service in the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), he has held various positions at district and state levels and at Bukit Aman Headquarters.

Among the positions he held were as Deputy District Police Chief, PDRM College Commander, Terengganu and Perak State Police Chief and the Sarawak Police Commissioner.

Prior to his stint as Sarawak Police Commissioner, he was the Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department (CID) deputy director.

Acryl Sani has also helmed various positions in Bukit Aman throughout his career among them as — Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director, Commercial Crime Investigation Department director and Strategic Resources, Technology Department director and Internal Security and Public Order Department director before being appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police last August 14.

Acryl Sani is also known for a long list of achievements where one of the notable ones was busting the African Scam syndicate in February 2017 in cooperation with Singapore authorities via the Ops Tiong Global 1/17 (conducted in both countries).

In April of the same year, he also saw to the arrest of masterminds behind a RM31 million (US$ 7 million) crude palm oil investment scam which allegedly lured its victims in by offering high return pay out every 12 days, as well as bonuses for recruiting other people to invest in the scheme.

In May, his department nabbed controversial Penang-based foreign exchange trading company JJ Poor To Rich founder Johnson Lee and two others for scamming 400,000 investors who made investments worth between RM4,500 to RM100,000.

Later in August in the same year, Acryl Sani and his team busted a syndicate that forged and sold Touch 'n Go cards. The syndicate comprising of five members who raked half a million in profits were arrested and 264 fake Touch 'n Go cards estimated to be worth RM200,000 were seized during a raid.

Fast forward to August 2020, Acryl Sani was appointed as acting Deputy IGP. He took over from Datuk Mazlan Mansor who has retired.

After he assumed the position as the DIGP, he had throughout the Covid-19 pandemic ensured security measures were in place throughout the movement control order period.

To date, Acryl Sani continues to track down scam syndicates in the country, including one wherein February his team arrested 11 suspects of Anonymous Malaysia hacktivist group who threatened to hack the government's computer system.

This group, according to him, was responsible for cyberattacks on websites belonging to the government and private sector.

Most recently, however, Acryl Sani came under fire when he was accused of giving an impression that the rape threat faced by teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Saiful Nizam was merely a joke.

He however dismissed both reports by Malaysiakini and China Press, indicating that both headlines of the reports gave the impression that he had conveyed that rape threat might be “a joke”.

The Home Ministry has also said it will call Malaysiakini and China Press soon to seek clarification on the news reports pertaining to the rape joke issue.