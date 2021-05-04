EC: Melor by-election postponed

The EC says the Melor state by-election has been postponed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 ― The Melor state by-election, which is supposed to be held within 60 days following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Dr Md Yusnan Yusof last Friday, has been postponed, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

“In view of the Proclamation of Emergency issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 11, 2021 [PU (A) 7/2021] and provision in Section 13 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 pertaining to state elections which are being enforced, the by-election for DUN N.23 Melor, Kelantan, has been postponed,” he said in a statement today.

He said the EC had received an official notification from Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub yesterday on the unexpected vacancy of the state seat.

Article 46 (5) of the First Part of the Kelantan State Constitution states that when a state seat falls vacant, it has to be filled within 60 days.

Md Yusnan, 53, who died of a heart attack at his home in Melor last Friday, held the Melor state seat for two terms after winning it in the 13th and 14th general elections. ― Bernama