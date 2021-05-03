Outgoing IGP Hamid says will expose ‘Datuk Seri’ who abused his power for political gain

Retiring Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador alleged that the person abused his power by using a police department, believed to be the Special Branch, for his own political purposes. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Retiring Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today he would identify a prominent figure with a “Datuk Seri” title for alleged abuse of power.

In a brief statement to Astro Awani, Hamid alleged that the person abused his power by using a police department, believed to be the Special Branch, for his own political purposes.

“I will expose this abuse of power by said individual who used this power to suppress his political enemies,” he said in a brief message on WhatsApp to Astro Awani reporters.

However, Hamid did not specify when the disclosure would be made.

Earlier today, Hamid stepped down as IGP following the expiry of his contract, handing over the position to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess.

It was witnessed by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

Acryl Sani, who was previously Hamid’s deputy, will assume the role effective tomorrow.