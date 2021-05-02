MB press secretariat: Viral message on Selangor’s decision over Covid-19 untrue

The Selangor Mentri Besar’s Press Secretariat today denied a viral message regarding the decision and recommendations of the State Security Working Committee meeting on Covid-19, describing it as false. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, May 2 — The Selangor Mentri Besar’s Press Secretariat today denied a viral message regarding the decision and recommendations of the State Security Working Committee meeting on Covid-19, describing it as false.

The message contains purported suggestions related to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) throughout Selangor and the closure of schools, as well as the reasons behind the decision.

“We can confirm that the message is fake,” the secretariat said, when contacted by reporters, here today.

Selangor has recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the country since Tuesday (April 27).

On May 30, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari held a meeting with the Selangor Security Council Committee to review the implementation of the Conditional MCO (CMCO) in the state. — Bernama