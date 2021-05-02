Man arrested for allegedly beating, threatening to shoot personal driver

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to shoot his employee in an incident at a house in Country Height, Kajang yesterday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to shoot his employee in an incident at a house in Country Height, Kajang, here, early yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 53-year-old man was arrested at 4.50pm on the same day, and remanded for two days until tomorrow.

“In the incident at about 1.22am, there was an argument between the suspect and the victim, who worked as the former’s personal driver, after the two returned together from Kuala Lumpur.

“During the altercation, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the 28-year-old victim if the latter left his house, besides uttering abusive words and kicking the victim in the shoulder,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said the suspect also allegedly damaged his employee’s motorcycle, which led the victim to seek help from the public to escape before lodging a police report at about 9.15am.

Further investigations were underway to identify the cause of the incident, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under sections 323, 506, 427 and 341 of the Penal Code for causing injury, making criminal threats, committing mischief and wrongfully restraining an individual.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident have been urged to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Sergeant Mohamad Khir, at 014-5307540. — Bernama