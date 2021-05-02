EMCO at five longhouses in Mukah from May 3, says SDMC

Police and Rela personnel man a roadblock amid the enhanced movement control order in Kulim in this file picture taken on November 27, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 2 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed at five longhouses in Mukah for 14 days starting tomorrow (May 3), according to the state Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN, in a statement today, said that the longhouses involved were Rumah Panjang Luni anak Jugah, Rumah Panjang Jali anak Empaling, Rumah Panjang Lanyau anak Tuli, Rumah Panjang Manna anak Mulok and Rumah Panjang Nelson Chuat anak Glong.

Today, Sarawak recorded 587 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department also declared three more new clusters detected today, namely, the Sungai Tengah Cluster in Bau, Sungai Sebemban Cluster in Bintulu and Sebujok Cluster in Sri Aman. — Bernama