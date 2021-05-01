Women minister says appropriate harsh punishment for offenders causing baby’s death in Petaling Jaya

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun speaks to the media after officiating the ministry’s NGO Convention in Putrajaya, April 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) wants the offenders responsible for the death of a nine-month-old baby boy on Tuesday to receive the appropriate harsh punishment.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Harun, also wanted the authorities to thoroughly investigate the case, which was considered inhumane.

Yesterday, media reported that police arrested a local couple who were the childminders of the baby in an apartment at Jalan PJU 1A/42 Kelana Jaya to assist in the investigation over the baby’s death.

The autopsy results showed there were bruises on the mouth and injuries on the baby’s anus.

To ensure that such cases do not recur, Rina advised parents to make a thorough assessment before choosing suitable babysitters and information related to registered childcare providers can be obtained on the Social Welfare Department (JKM) official website at jkm.gov.my.

In the meantime, Rina urged the community to be the government’s eyes and ears by cultivating a caring attitude and report any suspicious activities that occur in their respective residential areas to the authorities.

All reports can be made at the 24-hour Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or WhatsApp at 019-26 15999 or 108 of the District Social Welfare Offices nationwide and any nearest police stations. — Bernama