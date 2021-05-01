EMCO in Kampung Bergosong in Tawau until May 15, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Bergosong in Tawau, Sabah from tomorrow until May 15 following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the village, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this decision was made based on a risk assessment done by several agencies under the MCO Technical Committee.

“So far, the Health Ministry (MOH) has conducted 59 screening tests, and of this number, 22 positive cases were recorded in one week.

“The EMCO enforcement is to facilitate targeted screening by MOH on all involved to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the community outside,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Tanah Merah in Kelantan, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended from May 3 to May 16. — Bernama