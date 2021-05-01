Covid-19: 445 new cases, two fatalities in Sarawak today

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. The test will be conducted until this Friday for a fee RM70 January 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 1 — A total of 445 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 31,104, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today 60 per cent of the new cases were detected in Sibu, Beluru, Miri, Mukah and Selangau.

“A total of 235 of them were detected through the screening of individuals who were close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases while 115 others were through individual screening from existing active clusters.

“Another 48 were from the screening of symptomatic individuals at health facilities, 45 more were from other screenings at health facilities and two cases involved individuals coming to or returning from other states in Malaysia,” according to the statement.

The Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak also rose to 180 after two more fatalities were reported today, with one case each at the Bintulu Hospital and Sarawak General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department also declared four new clusters today, one each in the districts of Beluru, Sebauh, Bintulu and Selangau.

There are still 79 active clusters in Sarawak, so far. — Bernama