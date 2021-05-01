Cops call in PKR MP Fahmi Fadzi after show of solidarity for activist designer Fahmi Reza

Supporters of Fahmi Redza gather in front of the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur April 24,2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil will be called in for questioning over his attendance during the solidarity protest for graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin on April 24.

He confirmed that the police have summoned him to be present at Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 11am on Tuesday (May 4).

“This is concerning my presence in front of IPD Dang Wangi on April 24, the day of the remand hearing for @kuasasiswa,” Fahmi said on Twitter, using Fahmi Reza’s username.

Yesterday, Fahmi Reza Tweeted that he has been called by the police to give his statement on two different social media postings, with the probe to be carried out under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Fahmi is one of several people whom the police have summoned or will be summoning over their participation in the solidarity protest.

Others include Suara Rakyat Malaysia activist Sevan Doraisamy and former student activist Wong Yan Ke for questioning.

Previously on April 21, Fahmi Reza said on Twitter that in a country where artists, designers and satirists have been censored, arrested and incarcerated for their art, it is important that this vital form of artistic expression — parody and satire as a form of political protest — is continued to be practised and to be defended at all costs.

On April 23, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement confirmed his department’s arrest of Fahmi, following police reports over alleged insults against the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Huzir said that the investigation was linked to a Facebook post on Fahmi Reza’s Facebook account containing the queen’s photo and information regarding a playlist of songs in the form of a remark “This Is Dengki Ke? 💛 100 dengki songs, all in one playlist.” as well as a Spotify playlist featuring the queen’s photo labelled with the words “This is Dengki Ke” and with the playlist featuring songs containing the word “jealousy”.

Dengki is the Malay word for malice or resentment due to envy or jealousy.

The police also said that investigations are being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.