Sabah cops say roasted wild boar seller fined RM50,000 for breaching Covid-19 SOPs

KOTA KINABALU, April 30 — A sinalau bakas (roasted wild boar) seller in Jalan Sulaman was fined RM50,000 recently for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Sabah police commissioner, Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

He said that the compound issued to the seller was appropriate action and not made at will without discretion.

“The operation conducted on April 26 (Monday) was based on complaints received from the public, claiming that the stall often played loud music and karaoke until late at night and disturbed the peace of the public in the surrounding area.

“The stall sells roasted wild boar meat as well as liquor to its visitors. Further inspection also found that the stall did not have a business licence, a licence to sell liquor nor a public entertainment licence,” he said at a press conference here today.

Hazani said that the stall also did not have a permit to buy and sell game meat from the Sabah Wildlife Department (JHLS).

“Police found various offences committed, apart from photographic evidence regarding the SOPs non-compliance at the stall. The action taken by the police is clearly based on the law and uses very high discretionary powers,” he said.

Hazani said that the story which went viral was sourced from the compounded trader, a one-sided statement disseminated on social media was a form of provocation to the security forces.

“People are advised not to use social media to portray the police as tyrants and not carrying out trust responsibly,” he said. — Bernama