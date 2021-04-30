Report: Six PJ schools observe two-day closure after students test positive for Covid-19

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Selangor education director Izmi Ismail issued a temporary two-day closure notice to six schools in Petaling Jaya after students caught Covid-19.

According to The Star, the schools in question are SMK Bandar Utama Damansara 3, SK Dato’ Harun 1, SJK(C) Puay Chai, SMK Dato’ Harun, SJK(C) Yuk Chai and SJK(C) Damansara.

The report added that the schools would be closed on April 29 and 30 to allow close contact tracing, testing and a risk review by district health officers.

Izmi said that district health and education offices will decide if the schools can reopen according to plan or if an extension is required.

“Schools also need to contact the parents or guardians of students from time to time to ensure the latest information about school closure being communicated accurately,” he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Meanwhile, The Star also reported that SJK(C) Damansara has confirmed that three students, who are siblings, are among its pupils who have caught the virus.

A total of seven students have tested positive for Covid-19 from the same school.

“Those identified as close contacts will need to wait for further instructions from the district health officer for a Covid-19 screening test,” the school said, adding that the pupils were not infected at school.

The school said in the same statement that both students and teachers are observing the mandatory quarantine period and have tested negative for Covid-19.

“Their quarantine order has ended and they will be allowed to return to school on Monday,” read the statement.

Two days ago, it was reported that the Selangor Education Department had directed another 30 schools in the state to close due to Covid-19 infections among students.

In a report by Malaysiakini, a circular sent to school principals said the closure would be for two days, which ended yesterday.