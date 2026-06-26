JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — Several major roads near nomination centres in the state will be closed or diverted in stages to facilitate nomination day for the 16th Johor state election tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the closures and diversions are to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the nomination process.

He said about 19 roads have been identified so far in Johor Bahru, Kulai, Batu Pahat, Muar and Kluang that will be affected during the process.

The roads include Jalan Utama Dato’ Onn and Jalan Ayer Molek in Johor Bahru, Jalan Persiaran Indahpura 6 in Kulai, Jalan Omar in Batu Pahat, Jalan Arab and Jalan Petri in Muar, and Jalan Dato’ Teoh Siew Khor and Jalan Sultan in Kluang.

“However, detailed information, including closure and diversion times, will be announced from time to time through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) official channels,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Ab Rahaman said 22 locations in 17 state constituencies have also been identified for close monitoring based on security assessments and past election experience.

He said the locations are mainly nomination centres with large crowds of supporters, as well as urban areas with heavy traffic.

He said a total of 4,832 police personnel will be deployed on nomination day to maintain security, manage traffic, monitor public order and enforce the law.

He advised the public to plan their journeys early, comply with instructions from authorities and use alternative routes where necessary.

Ab Rahaman also reminded political party supporters to act in a mature and orderly manner, comply with the law and avoid provocation or gatherings that could disrupt public order.

He said cooperation from the public, party supporters and road users is appreciated to ensure the election process runs smoothly in a peaceful, harmonious and democratic atmosphere.

The Election Commission has set June 27 as nomination day, July 7 for early voting, and July 11 for polling day.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/ — Bernama