KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Home Ministry (KDN) to review several findings arising from a series of inter-agency coordination meetings on the management of the Rohingya community in Malaysia.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the directive was issued during today’s Cabinet meeting following discussions involving ministries and enforcement agencies.

“The prime minister instructed KDN to examine several of the findings and to coordinate them with the relevant ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, as well as enforcement agencies.

“This is to ensure that any action taken fully achieves its intended objectives. If the matter involves issues such as registration or other related concerns, it must be coordinated across multiple agencies, including local authorities in terms of enforcement,” he told reporters during the post-Cabinet press conference today.

Fahmi added that discussions remain ongoing and no final decision has been made at this stage, with further deliberations expected to continue in the near future.

He said the coordination process involved a wide range of agencies, including the National Security Council, KDN, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office.

The meetings form part of an ongoing series of engagements, including one held two weeks ago and another last week, aimed at determining the government’s direction on the issue and coordinating any future enforcement measures.