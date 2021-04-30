Popular Penang ‘nasi kandar’ eatery ordered to close after employees test positive for Covid-19

A sign on social distancing is seen at Restoran Nasi Kandar Kayu, Jalan Todak, Penang on May 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — A Penang restaurant famous for its nasi kandar has been ordered to close for sanitisation works after some of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The Penang Kayu nasi kandar restaurant in Bukit Jambul here was issued a notice of closure dated April 29.

According to a spokesman from the state Health Department, around three employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said the other employees will have to undergo swab tests and be placed under quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

It is likely that the 24-hour restaurant will be closed for the 10-day duration.

The nasi kandar shop, which was opened in the 1970s by a group of Penangites, has 10 branches in Kuala Lumpur and an outlet in Melaka.

Over the past week, dozens of schools in Penang have been closed while some have reverted to online learning due to Covid-19 infections among students.

As at April 27, Penang has an estimated R-naught of 0.99, among the lowest in the country while the national R-naught was 1.12.

At present, Penang has 15 active clusters in which eight involve the manufacturing sector, three the education, two social, one the detention centre and one in other categories.



