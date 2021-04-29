Kelantan police: Three traders including burger seller issued RM50,000 fine offered reduction

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat, in a statement today, said the decision was reached after discussions between police and the Kelantan Health Department yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, April 29 — A burger seller, a “colek” seller and a sundry shop owner who were slapped with a RM50,000 fine each can now breathe a sigh of relief after learning the fine would be reduced.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat, in a statement today, said the decision was reached after discussions between police and the Kelantan Health Department yesterday.

He said Kelantan police will take action according to the guidelines on fine discount set under Act 342, or the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

He said the state health department had the power to offer a reduced rate for the compound as outlined in the guidelines.

“Referring to the compounds dated April 26, 2021, which were issued to a burger seller, a ‘colek’ seller and a sundry shop owner, the health department has informed all the premises owners that the amount of the fine would be reconsidered as per the guidelines,” he said.

According to him, other individuals and premises that were issued compounds previously are advised to appeal to the Kelantan Health Department for discounts.

Shafien also reminded all Kelantanese to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Colek” seller Mohd Azizi Mohd Nor, 42, when contacted, said he wanted the issue to be settled as soon as possible.

“What I can say is that I can only afford to pay RM1,000. A sum of RM50,000 or RM10,000 is far from what I can afford.

“Currently, what I’m worried about is my going to jail, although my offence isn’t a criminal one,” he said, adding that he had yet to resume trading after the compound issue went viral a few days ago. — Bernama