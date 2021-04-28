PSD wants secretaries-general, dept heads to submit report on job rotation

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — The secretaries-general (KSU) of ministries and heads of departments are required to send a report on the number of officers who will be involved in the internal job rotation to the Public Service Department (PSD) by the end of this month.

PSD director-general, Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said that the department had issued a letter giving a period of one month to all departments to carry out job rotation.

“We ask that officers who hold sensitive positions undergo job rotation. The rotation is not new but sometimes department heads forget.

“We remind and ask KSU and department heads to report to PSD and we ask that 50 per cent of the officers be rotated,” he told the media after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) and Beijing Jiatong University (BJTU), China here today.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali had earlier instructed PSD to implement job rotation involving officers holding sensitive positions following the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s exposé of a project cartel syndicate that monopolised government tenders since 2014 with an estimated project valued at RM3.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the MoA signing ceremony aims at forging cooperation between UMP and BJTU in offering a Dual Degree Programme in the field of rail engineering.

The MoA was signed by UMP Vice-Chancellor Professor Ir Dr Wan Azhar Wan Yusoff and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and International) Professor Dr Mohd Rosli Hainin for UMP while BJTU were represented by its president Prof Dr Wang Jiaqiong and Deputy President (International) Prof Dr Guan Zhongliang who were both present virtually.

Wan Azhar in a press conference said the collaboration with BJTU involved a four-year course in civil, mechanical and electrical engineering where two years would be done at UMP and two more years at BJTU, including industrial training in China.

Each semester, a total of 60 UMP students will be selected to participate in the Dual Degree Programme and within five years, a total of 300 graduates in the field of rail engineering are expected to be produced.

“Upon graduation, these graduates should have knowledge in the field of the rail industry and the ability to communicate and master Mandarin language,” he said. — Bernama