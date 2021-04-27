New Perlis Umno chief Azlan Man calls for cool heads amid backlash against his appointment

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man waves as he leaves the Bunga Raya Complex at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar May 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Perlis Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Azlan Man said he was open and waiting for the situation in the party in the state to calm down first before he can start working with all divisional leaders.

Azlan, who is also the Perlis Menteri Besar, said he took such an approach to prevent the situation from getting worse and was ready to work with all parties who rejected his appointment as the state party chief.

“Wait for the situation to calm down first and I will find the best way so that we can sit and work together. I take an open attitude as I do not have a vindictive nature, let alone to be hostile to anyone,” he told reporters at the breaking of fast with Umno Kangar division at his residence last night.

On Sunday, Bernama reported that Arau Umno division and its Puteri wing rejected the appointment of Azlan as Umno Perlis chairman to replace Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and urged party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to return the post to Shahidan.

Azlan, who is also the Kangar Umno division chief, said although Arau and Padang Besar divisions issued a statement rejecting his appointment, it did not reflect the real situation at the grassroots level.

“The one who could not accept the decision was the divisions’ chiefs just let the situation calm down first and I am sure it will improve after this Insya-Allah,” he said, adding that the was no political crisis in Perlis as alleged by some, instead, it was just a different approach used by political leaders in the state. — Bernama



