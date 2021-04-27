Johor DAP’s former party strategist Mahdzir Ibrahim drops out from leadership race this Sunday

Mahdzir Ibrahim, who is still a current term Johor DAP committee member, said he announced his withdrawal from the 2021 Johor DAP Ordinary Convention as he is keen to focus on his career and family commitments. — Picture courtesy of therocket.com

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 27 — Former Johor DAP strategist Mahdzir Ibrahim has announced that he is withdrawing as a candidate for the party’s state committee election next month, citing work and family commitments in his current base in Selangor.

This comes as a surprise for many as being a Malay, he has been known to be an outspoken voice for the party’s Johor chapter and at times has gone against the wishes of incumbent chief Liew Chin Tong.

Mahdzir, who is still a current term Johor DAP committee member, said he announced his withdrawal from the 2021 Johor DAP Ordinary Convention as he is keen to focus on his career and family commitments.

“Besides, my workplace is based in Selangor while my family home is in Bangi.

“My current position and being based out of Johor will make it difficult for me to assist and contribute to the party’s work,” said Mahdzir when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The 45-year-old was a known youth social activist and had once served DAP as the party’s Roketkini.com coordinator.

In the 2013 general elections, he was picked by DAP’s leadership as the Tanjung Piai candidate that eventually led to him being labelled as the party’s “dark horse” due to him being a Malay and contesting against the incumbent MCA candidate.

Mahdzir, who was active during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) short reign in Johor after 2018, said it was fair for him to pull out of the election this time.

“My withdrawal from the Johor leadership election is voluntary without any pressure or force from any quarters,” he stressed, adding that he thanked the party branches that have nominated him.

Malay Mail yesterday, citing party insiders, reported that the Johor DAP convention this Sunday is expected to see three factions vying for the state leadership following unhappiness with the party’s state grassroots.

The factions involved are those backing incumbent Liew and another faction by Dr Boo Cheng Hau, the party’s former state chairman.

The report also states a third faction is that made out supporters of former leaders who were ousted in the party’s 2013 elections that will act as a third force.