Report: Umno’s decision to cut ties with Perikatan finalised, says party election chief

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the members of the press after attending the launch of Taj International College’s TT Hall in Ipoh April 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Umno election chief Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has confirmed that the party will cut ties with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition by August following a party supreme council meeting yesterday, reported Utusan Malaysia today.

Speaking to the Malay daily, Tajuddin also stated that the meeting merely discussed the consensus to cut ties with PN that was reached during its annual general assembly last month.

Moreover, Tajuddin also explained that the party intends to receive advice from the National Security Council and the Registrar of Societies on how best to proceed with party elections amidst a concerning Covid-19 situation.

“This is to ensure that the election process involving all of Umno’s branches, including its Women, Youth and Puteri wing of some 66,287 meetings in all 191 divisions involving 3.3 million members, can proceed smoothly. It will also take into account the rising number of Covid-19 cases,” he said, adding that party branch level meetings, not the election process, are due to take place from June.

However, Tajuddin dismissed speculation that yesterday’s meeting had discussed hot-button issues.

“There was no hot-button issue. Everything went on smoothly,” he was quoted as saying.

On the issue of the supposed leaked phone conversation between party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tajuddin said the matter was not brought up during the meeting.

Tajuddin also stated that the party’s supreme council members would have been “brave” enough to broach the subject with Ahmad Zahid if they had felt it necessary.

“Nothing. It was not brought up. Maybe in the spirit of Ramadan?

“Everyone expressed their support for the president. The president also wants to see all of the MT (supreme council members) unite to solve the problems faced by the people. That is it,” he said.

As for Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s removal as Perlis Umno state liaison chairman, Tajuddin asked the former not to drag the issue out.

“What is the issue? Enough, no need to make noise. People already know who he is. It is obvious he does not respect the president’s decision, and wants to make himself out to be the hero.

“It will not get him anywhere. Working with Anwar was not even raised. No discussions at all, what is there to discuss... no such thing.

“Not even that, he even challenges the president, the decision made by the general assembly, challenges the leadership of the president, what doesn't he realise?

“It will be a pity if he continues to act this way. He will be on the losing end,” he said.