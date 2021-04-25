Ganja, syabu worth RM4.6m seized, six people nabbed in Kelantan

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BARU, April 25 — One hundred kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and 393kg of ganja worth a total of almost RM4.6 million have been seized following the arrest of six people in three raids in Kelantan.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the suspects comprised three men and three women aged between 27 and 50.

“In a raid on a house in Tanah Merah at 7.30pm yesterday, a team from the Tanah Merah district narcotics division arrested a man and a woman, aged 27 and 39 respectively.

“On checking, police found 100kg of syabu worth RM3.6 million,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here today.

Also present were Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat and state NCID chief ACP Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar.

Razarudin said police also seized a Mercedes Benz and three motorcycles, all worth about RM53,000.

“We are trying to determine the supplier of the seized drugs. The two suspects have been remanded from today until May 1 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

In two raids in Kota Bharu on April 20, police nabbed two men and two men, aged between 31 and 50, on suspicion of attempting to smuggle in 393kg of ganja.

The ganja worth RM982,500 originated from southern Thailand and was destined for the southern part of Peninsular Malaysia and Indonesia, he said.

He said all four suspects were found positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.

The group is believed to have been actively trafficking drugs since February.

A Honda Civic, a lorry and jewellery worth a total of RM148,650 were seized in the raids in Kota Bharu.

“They have been remanded from April 21 to 27,” he said, adding that the mastermind in this case is believed to be outside Kelantan.

He said police believed they had crippled two syndicates smuggling in drugs through illegal bases in Kelantan and were now looking for remnants of the groups.

“If the drugs had slipped through, they could be used to feed the habit of 1.78 million addicts in the country,” he said. — Bernama