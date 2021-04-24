Communications Ministry will not interfere, leaving it to police to investigate Fahmi Reza, says minister

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the media after a virtual engagement session with leading technology companies in Putrajaya, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 24 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will not interfere in the investigation against activist Fahmi Reza and will leave it to the police to investigate, said Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the investigation was conducted following a police report regarding the activist’s social media posting which allegedly involved the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Saifuddin stressed that the Perikatan Nasional government is committed towards press freedom, including social media, but at the same time there are existing laws that regulate certain things such as fake news and sedition.

“I would like to advise people to be careful when posting on social media because there are times when we think that the things we upload are not wrong, but it may be sensitive in terms of culture, religion and so on.

“There are also many social media users who use inappropriate or obscene language. But when it comes to race, religion and the Malay Rulers, we will monitor closely,” he told reporters when met after presenting Ramadan donations to the persons with disabilities here today.

The majority of social media users in Malaysia, according to Saifuddin, are good and ethical when posting something related to their family, friends and their opinions about certain issues.

The Indera Mahkota MP also expressed hope that the community would observe ethics when using social media, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that Fahmi Reza was remanded for one day after being detained in the federal capital yesterday.

He said the Special Investigation Unit (USJT) is investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama