Penang aims to plant 200,000 trees by 2023, says state exco

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 22 — The Penang government plans to plant 200,000 trees in the state by 2023 in conjunction with the 2021 Earth Day today.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said that from 2018 to 2021, both local authorities — Penang City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) — in the state planted 70,234 new trees throughout Penang, in addition to the 310,290 trees planted from 2008 to 2018.

“The theme for this year’s Earth Day is ‘Restore Our Earth’. Although the world is hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way we live, we must not forget about the importance to preserve, conserve and maintain the natural environment,” he said while officiating a tree sapling planting programme in conjunction with the 2021 Earth Day celebrations at Upcycle Park today.

In the long term, Jagdeep said Penang had targeted 500,000 new saplings to be planted by 2030, adding that recycling in Penang was currently at 45 per cent.

He also said that the state’s green initiatives included switching street lights to LED lights, the Penang Smart Parking project and the LinkBike initiative.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the council had planted 50 Tecoma Tabebuia saplings at Tecoma Park, Upcycle Park in conjunction with today’s Earth Day celebrations to beautify and “green” the area.

He said MBSP was trying to create pockets of forest parks and turning parts of open areas into treebanks.

“The forest parks will provide us with saplings that will be planted throughout Seberang Perai, and is cheaper than just buying saplings outright,” he said. — Bernama