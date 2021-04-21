Pahang police propose schools ignoring Covid-19 SOPs be fined

To help comply with SOPs at schools, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that motorcycle patrol unit and mobile patrol vehicle would be stationed at schools during peak hours to help school liaison officers monitor the situation. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, April 21 — Pahang police have proposed that a compound be imposed on schools which are found to have ignored the standard operating procedures (SOPs), triggering a new Covid-19 cluster at the institution.

State police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that the proposal would be submitted to the state Covid-19 Task Force Committee, chaired by state secretary, Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak, in the near future.

“As much as possible, the police do not want to issue a compound, but this action is seen as the last measure to take, in ensuring that all parties are responsible for taking appropriate action, so that there are no new clusters in schools.

“Apart from the police and the schools, parents also need to be sensitive to their children’s situation. If they have symptoms or are unwell, do not allow them to go to school because it risks causing unwanted things, which in turn make it difficult for others,” he said.

Abd Jalil said this at a press conference after chairing the state police and state education department consensus meeting today, which was co-chaired by state Education director, Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman.

To help comply with SOPs at schools, Abd Jalil said that motorcycle patrol unit (URB) and mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) would be stationed at schools during peak hours, i.e. during dispersal of students, to help school liaison officers monitor the situation.

In another development, Abd Jalil said that traffic offences were the most common offences involving school students in Pahang, followed by drug-related and sexual offences, while gangsterism was among the least common.

“The highest number of traffic offences is for not having a valid licence, for which we will work with relevant parties to find a method of offering a cheaper rate to those who want to obtain one.

“For drug-related offences, we found that most students were involved with ketum juice due to its cheap price. Today's meeting agreed that emphasis on these issues be given to schools located in Felda settlements, as there are lot of cases occurring at these places,” he said. — Bernama