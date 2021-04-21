GE15: PAS ready to mediate Umno-Bersatu dispute, says Dewan Ulama chief

Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh speaks at the PAS annual Muktamarin Machang September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

PASIR PUTEH, April 21 — PAS is ready to be the mediator to resolve the dispute between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) before the 15th general election (GE15) for the sake of the country’s administration, said PAS Dewan Ulama chief Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

He said his party could arrange a meeting to work out a common ground for the two parties to end their bickering.

“If a solution is not found to achieve consolidation (of the parties involved), we worry it may affect the position of Malay Muslims in the country,” he told reporters at his office here today.

He was asked to comment on the concerns of various parties that the Malay community might lose its dominance in the country’s administration after the next general election if the squabbling among Malay parties was not stopped.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said the dispute between Umno and Bersatu could be resolved if both parties returned to the negotiating table.

“PAS will continue to strive to unite Muslims, as it is the second agenda of Islam,” he said.

Umno has said that it would not work with Bersatu in GE15. — Bernama