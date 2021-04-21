Covid-19 vaccine: N. Sembilan MB reminds people not to cancel appointments last minute

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said it was reported that 151 people did not show up for their vaccination appointment at the Seremban City Council hall and the Jempol District and Land Office on the first day of the second phase of the vaccination programme. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 21 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today reminded the people who have registered as recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine not to cancel their appointments at the last minute to ensure the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme runs smoothly.

He said it was reported that 151 people did not show up for their vaccination appointment at the Seremban City Council hall and the Jempol District and Land Office on the first day of the second phase of the vaccination programme.

“Among the reasons given were that they do not know the vaccination date and some have changed their minds and do not want to be vaccinated,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly meeting of the state executive council here.

The second phase of the vaccination which kicked off Monday and will last until August this year involving senior citizens aged 60 and above, vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities

So far, 44 per cent of the people in the state have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

In another development, Aminuddin said the “Mantai Perdana” programme could not be held this year due to Covid-19.

“This year’s mantai is a little different where we donate meat to asnaf families and people in need. There is no centralised meat sale to to prevent people from gathering in large numbers,” he said. — Bernama