Controversial beachfront project in Sabah’s Tg Aru gets potential Chinese investor

KOTA KINABALU, April 19 — The controversial multi-billion ringgit beachside project Tanjung Aru Eco Development here may be getting a new Chinese investor.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the CRCC International Investment Group Limited led by its real estate director Frank Y. F. Feng have shown interest in investing in developing the project.

“The CRCC is interested in investing in the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) and other economic sectors in Sabah,” he said in a press statement here after receiving a courtesy call from Feng.

Also present was TAED Sdn Bhd chief executive Datuk Ismail Abdullah.

The TAED project has been in the pipeline since 2013 under the Barisan Nasional government, mooted as a mixed development project to develop the city’s prime beachfront land to include dozen of resorts, a golf course and living space among others.

The project received great public objection due to its iconic status as one of the remaining prime public spaces for city dwellers, and also for environmental concerns and lack of transparency.

It was also the subject of political scrutiny and platform for argument. Members of the previous Warisan Plus government had promised to scrap the project before the 2018 general election and the project was proposed to be downsized instead during their two and a half year reign.

The current Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government has also announced intentions to go ahead with a downscaled plan by the end of the year, but details have been scarce.