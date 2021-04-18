MCO: Educational institutions in seven districts in Kelantan ordered to close

Zulkernai advised all district education officers to continue monitoring all schools to ensure that the relevant standard operating procedures are complied with. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA BHARU, April 18 — The Kelantan Education Department has ordered all schools and educational institutions in seven districts placed under the movement control order (MCO) to be closed from today until April 24.

Its director Zulkernai Fauzi said the decision was made at the Kelantan Special Disaster Management Committee meeting on Covid-19 enforcement yesterday.

He said the committee recommended for the department to close all schools and educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) in seven districts placed under the MCO.

“The MoE, taking into account of the current situation, has decided that all schools in seven districts placed under the MCO to be closed for a period of seven days from April 18 to 24.

“All students residing in hostels must stay put,” he said when contacted today.

Zulkernai said the directive would be communicated to all school administrators for further action.

At the same time, he said that efforts should be taken to ensure that teachers will be able to implement home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) based on the suitability and access during the school closure.

He explained that at the same time, all district education officers must continue to monitor all schools to ensure that the relevant standard operating procedures (SOP) are complied with.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said seven districts in Kelantan, namely, Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah were placed under the MCO from April 16 to 29. — Reuters



