Poll shows rising confidence among Malaysians towards Perikatan govt’s handling of Covid-19

The UCSI Poll Research Centre conducted four surveys, between January 18 and April 5, asking respondents to rate their level of confidence regarding the issue, from a score of one (not confident at all) to 10 (extremely confident). — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A study conducted by a local university research centre shows that the public may be slowly gaining confidence in the government’s ability to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UCSI Poll Research Centre conducted four surveys, between January 18 and April 5, asking respondents to rate their level of confidence regarding the issue, from a score of one (not confident at all) to 10 (extremely confident).

The latest survey, conducted from March 31 to April 5, yielded an average score of 6.50.

This showed a trend of gradual increase from previous surveys conducted between January 18 to 20 (average score of 5.59), February 6 to 8 (average score of 5.79), and February 19 to 22 (average score of 5.88).

In the same set of surveys, the respondents were also questioned on their “levels of confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine”, showing a similar rise in public opinion.

The latest survey, ending in April, garnered an average score of 6.41 on the vaccine issue, while the earliest survey done in January got an average score of 5.82.

The four surveys, conducted from January to April, involved 980, 649, 618 and 1,136 respondents respectively.

In a statement today, UCSI Poll Research Centre chief executive officer Associate Professor Dr Pek Chuen Khee, said that the public’s confidence level towards the government in managing Covid-19 issues and the Covid-19 vaccine, seems to be positively correlated.

“More people are excited to be vaccinated as the risk level is proven low by international and local success stories.

“As health issues take higher priorities in the public’s hearts, the government is expected to do more for the people and nation, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he added.

The first three recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in Malaysia was found on January 25, 2020. Since then, the swift spread of the virus has caused the government to respond with several movement control orders, and a declaration of Emergency in an attempt to contain the issue.

The government is now placing hope on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which began on February 24, to inoculate at least 80 per cent of the population and bring an end to the pandemic.