Govt’s approach to climate change issues outlined in MyCAC, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaking to reporters during his visit to Sungai Kim Kim in Johor, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — The government will carry out carbon trading carefully so that such activities do not affect the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions commitment, said Environment and Water (KASA) Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said it was among the six approaches outlined by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when chairing today’s first meeting of the Malaysian Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC) to be implemented by the government on climate change issues.

Another approach is the development of a “green recovery plan” agenda such as the “Green New Deal” so that Malaysia will become a hub in the field of green economy, services and technology, and will foster green lifestyles in all walks of life through the concept of planetary health towards holistic sustainable development, he said.

One other approach is the strengthening of the country’s climate change governance through the involvement of all stakeholders, and the implementation of various programmes to drive the climate change agenda by mobilising manpower resources and financial allocations, he said.

In addition, it involves the cooperation of all KASA stakeholders to meet the country’s commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said Tuan Ibrahim in a statement today.

MyCAC is the ultimate platform for setting the direction, discussing climate change policies and actions, driving green economic growth, catalysing green technology and low-carbon growth at all levels, particularly in the federal and state governments.

Tuan Ibrahim said MyCAC would hold meetings twice a year to discuss climate change issues and the green development agenda.

He said MyCAC also agreed to implement the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan 2021-2030.

Through the plan, GHG emissions are expected to be reduced by 165 million tonnes of CO2, save fuel expenditure of RM150 billion over 10 years, drive towards increased use of electric vehicles and low-carbon transportation, he said.

Apart from that, the National Low Carbon City Master Plan will also be implemented as the basis of guidance and direction for Low Carbon Cities at the local authority and state government levels.

“Carbon market guidelines and carbon pricing policies will also be developed to support the aspirations of any party that will be involved in the carbon market,” he added. — Bernama