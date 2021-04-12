Govt to look into rehiring foreign workers for certain sectors, says HR minister

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan during a press conference at the Setiawangsa Community Centre, April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The government will look into rehiring foreign workers for certain sectors in the country, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said this was because employers were having difficulties as locals were not keen in working in the plantation, agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Saravanan said his ministry was in the midst of discussing with all parties concerned before making any decision on the matter.

“There are almost 400,000 job opportunities in these four areas that are still unfilled,” he told a press conference after attending the Urban Poor (UP) Career programme at the Setiawangsa Community Centre, here, today.

Saravanan said the ministry was very concerned about the challenges faced by employers in finding employees who are willing to work in the dirty, difficult and dangerous (3D) industry.

However, he said locals will always be given priority when there are job vacancies in the sector.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said a total of 34,283 job opportunities had been offered by 164 employers during the UP Career programme, organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) which was also conducted in 10 states since April 1.

Apart from job interviews, the UP Career programme also provides career counselling services, resume and interview clinics, business registration counters as well as advice on entrepreneurship, finances, career training and e-Kasih registration. — Bernama