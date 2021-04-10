IGP to meet home minister over transfer of senior police officers

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, April 10 — The Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador will be meeting Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin soon to proceed with the transfer of senior police officers which has been postponed.

Earlier, a Facebook posting which went viral yesterday stated the involvement of the Home Minister in the affairs of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the postponement.

“I will meet the minister to explain my position, my action in issuing the order.

“The matter (transfer of senior police officers) should be carried out by me as the Inspector-General of Police in which the law states that the command and control, regulating PDRM is my responsibility,” he told reporters after the launching of a Park Adoption by Selangor Contingent Amanita at Surau An-Nur field here today.

Abdul Hamid said he had issued the transfer order for the good of all.

“There was nothing extraordinary except that I was on leave at the last minute. And at the last minute there was a directive to postpone it.”I will meet him and I will explain why it has to go on,” he said. — Bernama