Selangor govt probing Ladang Tennamaram lease, says MB’s pol-sec

SHAH ALAM, April 9 — An internal inquiry is being conducted by the Selangor Land and Mines Office over the issue on the lease of land at Ladang Tennamaram, Bestari Jaya, said the Selangor mentri besar’s political secretary, Juwairiya Zulkifli.

She said the state government viewed seriously the matter and would extend its cooperation to the relevant authorities to resolve it.

The state government will not protect nor hesitate to take action against those involved, she said in a statement today.

Last Wednesday, settlers at Ladang Tennamaram in Tanjung Karang, staged a protest and demanded the state government’s intervention to resolve the issue over the lease of the land which they had occupied since 1965 to two companies. —Bernama