Businessman gets 10 years’ jail, cane for cheating

Narendran was charged with cheating Hafizul Abdul Hamid, 45, by deceiving the victim into believing that the state government's order to supply disposable medical equipment to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, was genuine. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, April 9 — A businessman was sentenced to 10 years jail and 24 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after he was found guilty of 115 charges of cheating by using forged documents, involving investments of more than RM6 million, six years ago.

Judge Norashima Khalid handed down the sentence on N. Narendran, 41, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

She sentenced the man to 10 years jail on each count and 24 strokes of the cane for all the charges.

However, the judge allowed a stay of the sentence pending an appeal.

On all the charges, Narendran was charged with cheating Hafizul Abdul Hamid, 45, by deceiving the victim into believing that the state government's order (order) to supply disposable medical equipment to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, was genuine.

This prompted Hafizul into handing over cheques and cash of between RM20,000 to RM350,000 to Narendran for investment, which he would not had he known the documents were forged, at four locations here between May and December 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is liable with fine, upon conviction.

Narendran was also charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code with dishonestly using several forged documents on the Perak government order as genuine at the Ganang Resources office, No.C-2-09 Persiaran Greentown 3, Greentown Business Centre between April and October 201

Norashima allowed Narendran bail of RM30,000 to be settled today and also ordered him to report himself at the nearby police station every two weeks pending disposal of the appeal.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin, while lawyer SN Rayer represented Narendran. — Bernama



