In Pahang, two individuals detained over fatal shooting of traditional healer

KUANTAN, April 7 — Police detained two individuals to assist in the investigation into the fatal shooting of a traditional medicine practitioner at a house near Bukit Rangin Perdana 2, here, on Sunday.

Without disclosing details, Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Othman Nayan, when contacted by Bernama, said both individuals were being remanded for seven days until April 13.

On April 4, Mohamad Abdul Rahim Nasri, 31, was found dead about 11pm with his head having a gunshot wound and dry blood stains.

The victim is believed to be alone at the time of the incident as his wife was on postpartum confinement at her family’s home in Pekan while his 60-year-old mother who was living with him, was out doing business.

Police had earlier reportedly dismissed the possibility of the murder being motivated by revenge or anger. The investigation is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama