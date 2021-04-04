Sarawak, Selangor and Penang lead Malaysia’s 1,349 Covid-19 cases

Members of the public undergo a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Health Ministry recorded 1,349 new cases of Covid-19 today, with Penang, Sarawak and Selangor cumulatively accounting for a total of 947 cases.

The Health Ministry said Sarawak alone accounted for 419 cases, followed by Selangor at 343 cases and Penang at 185 cases. All three are currently under a state-wide conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Today, Sarawak recorded the highest number of daily cases at 419 (31.1 per cent). From this figure, 382 (91.2 per cent) are from ongoing clusters and close contact screenings conducted on site,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Of the 1,349 cases recorded, only seven cases were imported while the remaining 1,342 comprised locally infected cases.

Today’s figure brings the total number of cases recorded nationwide to 350,959 cases.

A total of 1,270 recoveries were recorded as well today, while two new fatalities due to Covid-19 were reported.

As of today, a total of 14,509 are active cases or still undergoing treatment for Covid-19, with 186 patients in the intensive care unit, including 94 requiring respiratory support.

The Health Ministry also reported 10 new clusters today — five involving workplaces, four involving community transmissions and one involving detention centres — which brings up to a total of 1,405 Covid-19 clusters recorded so far in Malaysia.

The workplace clusters were detected in Johor, Selangor, Kelantan and Putrajaya while community transmissions were detected in Sarawak, Sabah and Perak.

Last but not least, the remaining detention centre cluster (namely the Tembok Sri Aman cluster) in Sarawak recorded the highest number of new cases at 159.