Perak MB: Orang Asli Development Dept should exercise caution when approving programmes during Covid-19 pandemic

Datuk Saarani Mohamad said Jakoa should not simply allow anyone, including foreigners, to enter Orang Asli villages during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SUNGAI SIPUT, April 4 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) should exercise caution when providing approval letters to allow any party to enter Orang Asli settlements for any activity or programme, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said.

He said Jakoa should not simply allow anyone, including foreigners, to enter Orang Asli villages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope moving on, besides Jakoa, the Tok Batin and Orang Asli villagers should be more alert when allowing foreigners with unknown backgrounds to simply enter their villages.

“This is because under the present circumstances we do not allow strangers into areas and because the person might be infected with the (Covid-19) virus,” he told reporters after a graduation ceremony for 57 Orang Asli students who sat for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bawong here today.

He was commenting on a Russian activist, Valeriya Ashtashova, who was reportedly collecting donations without permission and staying with her son at Kampung Orang Asli Pos Woh, Tapah, a month ago.

On Friday, Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said Valeriya was given approval to have an English class programme at Kampung Orang Asli Pos Woh, Tapah on December 15, 2020, but it had been cancelled.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the Russian activist had already left the village on March 14 but the police did not receive any report regarding breaches of standard operating procedure committed by her. — Bernama