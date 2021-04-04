Minister says a million trees to be planted in Federal Territories this year under Malaysia Greening Programme

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A million trees will be planted in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan in phases, beginning this year until 2025, under the Malaysia Greening Programme themed Green Region, Sustainable Region.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said under the programme which is based on the concept of urban forest and flowering city, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) aims to plant 500,000 trees, Putrajaya Corporation 400,000 trees and Labuan Corporation 100,000 trees.

“Planting a million trees will be able to produce 117 tonnes of oxygen and reduce 22 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

“This greening initiative will ensure that there is sustainable development and the country’s natural resources are maintained to achieve the goal of making the Federal Territory a low carbon, green city,” he said in a statement here, today.

Annuar said in the early stages towards this direction, DBKL would focus on planting trees near seven lakes and ponds in the northern part of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, to make the sites a passive and active recreational centre.

He said for a start, 100 trees would be planted in the Batu Dam area and six other locations that have been identified were Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong, Tasik Intan Baiduri, Kolam 99 and Kolam Seri Murni, Kolam Nanyang, Kolam Taman Wahyu and Taman Tasik Metropolitan.

Among the woody stem trees to be planted are the Bunga Sakura Malaysia (Tekoma), Putat Laut, Bintangor Laut (Penaga Laut), Golden Shower Tree, Kelat Jambu Laut, and Flame of the Forest.

“Other trees include the Casia Biflora, Tembusu Padang, Pokok Merawan Siput Jantan, Penaga Lilin, Pokok Bunga Tanjung, Pokok Kasa and several other species which are suitable with the landscape of the areas,” he said.

At the same time, Annuar said the ministry and DBKL were also considering extending the cycling route to the areas around the seven lakes up to Kuala Lumpur Forest Eco Park, thus giving the public access to 62.5 kilometres of cycling. — Bernama