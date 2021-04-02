Muhyiddin: Sarawak can emerge among most developed states in Malaysia

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg greet each other in Kuching. The prime minister said he was confident that Sarawak would achieve rapid progress and development. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that Sarawak, under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and in cooperation with the federal government, will achieve rapid progress and development to emerge as one of the most developed states in Malaysia.

The prime minister said that in every speech during his two-day working visit to the state, which ends today, he had given the assurance that Sarawak’s rights would continue to be protected under the Federal Constitution.

“Alhamdulillah, my two-day working visit to Sarawak ends with me attending a programme with the state government, civil servants, mingling with locals, visiting business complex as well as the Ziarah Prihatin programme.

“In every speech, I emphasised the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s commitment to assess with fairness all Sarawak’s demands, especially those involving the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said in a post on his official Facebook page tonight.

In sharing about his visit to Sarawak, Muhyiddin said he also managed to find time to enjoy breakfast at Restoran Mi Kolok Hj Salleh, which he had mentioned when announcing the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) in April last year.

Apart from that, he also managed to visit Medan Niaga Satok for the Prihatin and National Economic Regeneration Plan (Penjana) programmes.

“Most of the traders I met appreciated the various aid packages provided by the government as they came in handy in helping them carry on with their lives and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the end of my visit, I went to the Sarawak General Hospital’s daily treatment centre, which is capable of treating 100 patients a day,” he said. — Bernama