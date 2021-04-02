MIC Youth wants more places for Indian students in educational institutions

MIC Youth chief Thinalan Rajagopalu speaks at the MIC Youth general assembly in Klang, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, April 2 — Increasing the intake of eligible Indian students especially those from B40 to public universities, polytechnics, technical and vocational training colleges, matriculation colleges, residential schools, Mara Junior Science Colleges was among the four resolutions of MIC Youth at its 33rd Annual General Meeting today.

MIC Youth in a statement today said the issue had been championed by the movement so a long time and considering Barisan Nasional is a component of the current government, a holistic solution should be formulated with the Education Ministry so that eligible Indian students are given the appropriate opportunities and places to further their education.

Apart from the issue of education, the three other resolutions of the movement on entrepreneurship, employment opportunities as well as on the 15th general election were unanimously adopted by delegates.

“On entrepreneurship, a special fund should be set up to train Indian youths affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through courses and training related to entrepreneurship, financial management and digital marketing so that they can start their own business or micro service relevant to present needs,” the statement said.

On employment opportunities, MIC Youth said it believed Indian youths who are qualified should have fair exposure, opportunities and places to compete healthily in the economic system of the country.

On GE15, the movement wants a more open view on qualified youths who are hardworking as well as active and aggressive in resolving the issues of the Indian community at the grassroots.

In a separate statement, Wanita MIC passed five resolutions including one calling on the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to draft a firmer and more effective policy to combat the problem of suicide due to pressure and depression among women and children.

Apart from that, the wing also wanted vernacular schools in Malaysia to be preserved as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

National Wanita MIC also pledged its undivided support to MIC president Tan Sri Vigneswaran and National Wanita MIC chief, Usha Nandini Jayaram.

They also called on the party president to give opportunities to train more women leaders in the party to raise the involvement of women at advisory, consultative and council member levels. — Bernama