PM Muhyiddin arrives in Kuching for two-day visit

KUCHING, Apr 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman arrived at the Kuching International Airport here this morning for a two-day working visit to Sarawak.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister’s delegation touched down at 9.37 am. Among those at the airport to receive them were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud.

Today, Muhyiddin is scheduled to attend a special meeting with civil servants at the Hotel Waterfront, visit the vaccination centre at Stadium Perpaduan Petra Jaya, call on Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at his official residence, and hold a townhall session on “Shared Prosperity Vision 2030” at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

In the evening, he is scheduled to meet Abang Johari and other leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak at the State Legislative Assembly building and then attend a dinner. — Bernama