Johor MB says no need for alternative state assembly sitting

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) officiates RTM’s 75th anniversary celebrations in Johor Baru, — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Apr 1 — The Johor government does not intend to follow the Penang government in implementing an alternative state assembly sitting as there was no reason to do so, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.



He said this is because the state government and various departments are still functioning as usual despite the implementation of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 since January 11.



“During this emergency period, we can still continue the administration and manage expenses if we need additional budgets and so on.



“With that, I want to assure the public that the Johor Budget 2021 will be implemented as planned,” said Hasni after attending the 75th RTM Day celebrations at RTM Johor here today.



He was responding to reports quoting Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung urging the state government to consider holding an alternative state assembly sitting to provide a platform for elected representatives to discuss the people’s issues



Hasni said that in Johor, there is a deputy state secretary who will monitor each programme based on the budget announced for this year.



He also added that all matters that have been discussed before in the state assembly sitting, including the planning and implementation of the budget, will be monitored and reported in the state exco weekly meeting.



Hasni said although the state assembly has not met during the emergency period, this did not threaten or delay the process of running the business in the interest of the people.



“There is no need for us to hold an alternative state assembly.



“However, if it does not clash with the programme made by the government, then we will use the proposed method of alternative state assembly sitting as an approach,” said Haan