Marine Dept: Drifting barge rams into jetty at Pulau Indah Marina

SHAH ALAM, March 31 — A drifting barge rammed into a jetty at Pulau Indah Marina at 3pm yesterday, causing structural damage to the jetty, according to the Malaysian Marine Department.

In a statement today, the department said the Central Region Marine Department has received information regarding the Inai Tanjung 39 barge that was drifting and headed to the Pulau Indah Marina.

“The incident caused serious damage to the Ahmad Pier structure, with the pile pole being bent and breaking the pontoon connecting the Ahmad Pier to the marina.

“No fatalities were reported and no oil spill occurred. The cause of the incident is being investigated,” the statement read.

The department said following the incident, the barge was stuck at the scene and was towed by a tug boat at around 4pm on the same day to the Inai Kiara Shipyard.

A team established by the Central Region Marine Department was currently investigating the case, it added. — Bernama