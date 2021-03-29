Sepang police yet to record statement from ministers and VIPs who travelled interstate to attend wedding

On March 16, a police report on the alleged breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) was filed by Muda vice-president Mutalib Uthman. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Police have not recorded the statements of several ministers and deputy ministers who allegedly crossed state lines to attend a wedding reception in Seremban on March 14.

Malaysiakini reported that police at the moment are interviewing the organiser of the wedding.

“We are in the process of recording the organiser’s statement. We are in the midst of setting an appointment.

“We have yet to record statements from ministers or VIPs,” Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran reportedly told the online news portal.

On March 16, a police report on the alleged breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) was filed by Muda vice-president Mutalib Uthman.

Those named in the report included; Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Also named were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said and Umno Padang Terap MP Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Photos of the wedding ceremony were uploaded by Negri Sembilan Umno Youth chief Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir who later deleted the post on his Instagram page.

However, netizens managed to screenshot the post and share it online.

A CMCO state wedding attended by many ministers and VIPs from another CMCO state.



a. Interstate travel is still not allowed.

b. In pic 3, you can clearly see the masks being worn for the photo. (Pandai Annuar Musa cover line) pic.twitter.com/OkO3dxj9vr — Farhan (@lamkanahraf) March 16, 2021

The wedding in question was seemingly for the daughter of Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Alias.