Zahid warns Umno ‘parasites’ against peddling support for ally Bersatu

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) arrives for the 2020 Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told delegates at the party’s annual assembly today that there are “parasites” within the party that were killing it from within.

Calling them by the Malay sobriquet apek lempang (parasites), he said these were members that were peddling support for Bersatu despite the Umno supreme council’s decision to sever ties at the next general election.

“Even yesterday, these apek lempang and their cronies were roaming the halls trying to destroy the party by trying to reverse the decision made by the party,” he told a large audience at the 75th Umno annual general assembly this morning.

The audience at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, formerly known as the Putra World Trade Centre roared back its support.

Zahid issued a warning that the party leadership would take stern action against those who worked against the February 19 supreme council decision to cut ties with Bersatu.

While Umno is currently working with Bersatu, formed by a splinter faction, the former party is not formally a component of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by the latter.

MORE TO COME