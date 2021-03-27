PM Muhyiddin officiates the opening of soybean products company in Felcra Bukit Kepong

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin checks out a soybean product at FN Maju Enterprise in Muar March 27, 2021. ― Bernama pic

MUAR, March 27 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today officiated the premises and foodtruck of Fani Soy, a Bumiputera small and medium industry (SMI) company based on soybean products in Felcra Bukit Kepong, Labis near here.

On arrival at FN Maju Enterprise at 9am, the prime minister and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman were received by company owner Noraini Ismail and her husband Mohd Fazri Mohd Saimi.

Muhyiddin and Noorainee were briefed on the operation of company which produces among others pandan-flavoured soybean pudding (taufufa).

Also present was Bukit Kepong assemblyman, Datuk Shahruddin Jamal.

Muhyiddin also spent about 20 minutes at the premises before proceeding to attend a breakfast programme with the community of Felcra Bukit Kepong. ― Bernama