Dr Noor Hisham says minister Edmund Santhara on just home quarantine since back from low-risk country

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Deputy Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar was allowed to undergo just home quarantine because he returned from a low-risk country and his home was suitable for quarantine, said the Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a report by Free Malaysia Today, Dr Noor Hisham said that in making the decision on if a person is to be home quarantined or not, the ministry would perform a risk assessment and take into consideration all factors and the place of quarantine.

“Among the considerations [are that New Zealand [is a] low-risk country [and] he has a suitable home for quarantine,” he reportedly said.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to Singapore Airlines pilot S. Mani Vannan who sought to be placed in home quarantine so he could care for his cancer-stricken mother.

In an email to Dr Noor Hisham, Mani Vannan asked how he could be trusted when he allegedly risked citizens’ lives by allowing home quarantine for Santhara, and accused the former of practicing double standards.

Mani Vannan added that he had sought exemption early last month after doing seven Covid-19 tests and having been vaccinated in Singapore.

The Health Ministry rejected Mani Vannan’s request, saying the requirement for quarantine is mandatory for all Malaysians and non-citizens returning from abroad even though they brought along the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

On March 25, Edmund had returned to Malaysia from his holiday in New Zealand and is currently serving his Covid-19 quarantine order.

The report quoted the Segamat MP's aide, Muhammad Effi Arpan confirming the matter saying that Edmund returned last week and is working from his residence.